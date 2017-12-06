4 life terms handed down for Camorra accidental death (3)

Naples, December 6 - An Italian judge on Wednesday handed down four life terms for the 2015 killing of a 17-year-old Neapolitan boy who was hit by accident during a Camorra mafia 'stesa' driveby shooting aimed at spreading panic among rivals. Genny Cesarano became an innocent victim of the punitive raid in Naples' Rione Sanità district on September 6, 2015. After a fast-track trial, the maximum jail term was inflicted on suspected Camorristi Luigi Curatelli, Antonio Buono, Ciro Perfetto and Mariano Torre. Another alleged Camorrista who collaborated with police, Carlo Lorusso, got 16 years. There have been several innocent victims of shoot-outs in Naples over the years. A statue of Cesarano has been erected in the spot where he died.