Some 7.3 take trips on Immaculate Conception holiday weekend (2)

Rome, December 6 - Around 7.329 million Italians will take a trip during the upcoming long weekend created by Friday's national holiday for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, hoteliers' association Federalberghi said Wednesday. It said this was a rise of 6% with respect to the same period last year. The association said 87.9% of people are staying in Italy for their trips. It said the long weekend will generate business worth 2.5 billion euros for the tourism industry.