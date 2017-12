Como police ban far-right FN rally

Milan, December 6 - Como police chief Giuseppe De Angelis banned a rally planned for December 9 by far-right party Forza Nuova, which its leader Roberto Fiore was scheduled to attend, police sources said. The rally was banned due to other demonstrations taking place the same day by the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and civil society forces protesting a neo-Nazi skinhead raid on a pro-migrant group meeting in Como in late November.