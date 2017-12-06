Villaggio death and earthquake top Facebook Italy in 2017

Rome

Worldwide, International Women's Day and Super Bowl

Rome, December 6 - The death on July 3 of Italian actor Paolo Villaggio and the August 21 earthquake in Ischia were among the top subjects posted in Italy on Facebook in 2017, along with the Barcelona terrorist attacks and the Champions League final match between Real Madrid and Juventus. Worldwide, the top three Facebook topics in 2017 were International Women's Day, the Super Bowl, and the Las Vegas shooting.

