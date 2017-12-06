Centre-right programme talks next week - Berlusconi (2)

Rome
06/12/2017
Rome, December 6 - Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi said Wednesday that he will have talks on the centre right's election programme next week the leaders of the Brothers of Italy (FdI) and League parties. "We have agreed with (League leader) Matteo Salvini to start talks next week for the definitive OK to our government programme and I should have the green light from (FdI's) Giorgia Meloni today," Berlusconi told one of his Mediaset TV channels. "We have the same ideas about all the important things, although each one of us adopts their own tone. "Salvini's way of expressing himself is not like mine, but when it comes to the substance, we agree on everything".
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania
di Salvatore De Maria
Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti
di Emanuele Cammaroto
Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi
di Emanuele Rigano
Vince un concorso nel 2000, la assumono dopo 17 anni!
di Emanuele Rigano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online