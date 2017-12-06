Rome

Centre-right programme talks next week - Berlusconi (2)

Parties agree on important issues, says Forza Italia leader

Rome, December 6 - Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi said Wednesday that he will have talks on the centre right's election programme next week the leaders of the Brothers of Italy (FdI) and League parties. "We have agreed with (League leader) Matteo Salvini to start talks next week for the definitive OK to our government programme and I should have the green light from (FdI's) Giorgia Meloni today," Berlusconi told one of his Mediaset TV channels. "We have the same ideas about all the important things, although each one of us adopts their own tone. "Salvini's way of expressing himself is not like mine, but when it comes to the substance, we agree on everything".

