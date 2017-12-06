Almost 1 in 3 in Italy risk poverty, exclusion-ISTAT (2)

Rome, December 6 - Almost one in three people in Italy are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, ISTAT said in a report on Wednesday. "In 2016, 30% of people residing in Italy were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, showing a worsening of the economic conditions compared to the previous year (28.7%)," the national statistics agency said. It said this rate is much higher than the EU average of 23.5%. "All the components of the at-risk-of-poverty-or-social-exclusion indicator showed an increase," ISTAT said. "The share of people at risk of poverty (20.6% from 19.9% in 2015), the share of severely deprived people (12.8% from 11.5%) as well as the share of people with low work intensity (12.8%, from 11.7%)".