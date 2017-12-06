Soccer: Napoli seek to join Juve, Roma in CL knockout stage

Rome
06/12/2017
Rome, December 6 - Napoli are seeking to join fellow Italians Juventus and AS Roma in the Champions League last 16 when they take on Feyenoord in the Netherlands on Wednesday, although their destiny in not exclusively in their own hands. Napoli are third in Group F with six points from five games, three behind second-placed Shakhtar. They need to beat the last-placed Dutch side in their final group game and hope already qualified Manchester City defeat Shakhtar to progress.
