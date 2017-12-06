Vatican City

Respect status quo in Jerusalem - Pope (2)

Francis expresses concern about situation regarding city

Respect status quo in Jerusalem - Pope (2)

Vatican City, December 6 - Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed concern about the situation regarding Jerusalem and called for the status quo there to be respected. "My thoughts now go to Jerusalem, regarding which I cannot silence my deep concern about the situation that has developed over the last few days and, at the same time, make a heartfelt appeal for everyone to respect the status quo of the city, in conformity with the pertinent United Nations Resolutions," the pope said during his weekly general audience. The Argentine pontiff called for "wisdom and prudence to avoid adding new elements of tension in a world panorama that is already unharmonious and marked by many cruel conflicts".

