Soccer: Juve, Roma reach Champions League last 16

Rome
06/12/2017
Rome, December 6 - Juventus and AS Roma both won their last Champions League group games on Tuesday to seal their slots in the knockout stage of Europe's premier club competition. Italian champions Juve, last year's runners-up, went through to the last 16 in second place in Group D behind Barcelona after goals by Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi gave them a 2-0 victory at Olympiakos. Roma came top of the tough Group C with a 1-0 home win over Qarabag thanks to a second-half goal by Diego Perotti. The Romans came top ahead of Chelsea, who also go through, and Atletico Madrid, who now enter the Europa League.
