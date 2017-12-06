Rome

Soccer: Juve, Roma reach Champions League last 16

Romans top tough group with win over Qarabag

Soccer: Juve, Roma reach Champions League last 16

Rome, December 6 - Juventus and AS Roma both won their last Champions League group games on Tuesday to seal their slots in the knockout stage of Europe's premier club competition. Italian champions Juve, last year's runners-up, went through to the last 16 in second place in Group D behind Barcelona after goals by Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi gave them a 2-0 victory at Olympiakos. Roma came top of the tough Group C with a 1-0 home win over Qarabag thanks to a second-half goal by Diego Perotti. The Romans came top ahead of Chelsea, who also go through, and Atletico Madrid, who now enter the Europa League.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto di Gioia Tauro

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto
di Gioia Tauro

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

di Salvatore De Maria

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

di Emanuele Rigano

Vince un concorso nel 2000, la assumono dopo 17 anni!

Vince un concorso nel 2000, la assumono dopo 17 anni!

di Emanuele Rigano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33