Rome

Calenda convenes new ILVA talks after meeting mayor (2)

Taranto mayor, Emiliano ready to withdraw appeal

Calenda convenes new ILVA talks after meeting mayor (2)

Rome, December 5 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda held a surprise meeting with the mayor of the Puglia port city of Taranto Rinaldo Melucci on Tuesday and convened new negotiations on the troubled ILVA steel plant based on the local administrator's requests. The meeting came the day after Calenda reiterated his call for Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano to withdraw the region's legal challenge to a decree modifying the environmental cleanup plan for Europe's largest steelworks, which is undergoing a painful restructuring. Assessment of the health damage caused by the plant, which has been linked to higher than average local cancer rates, and an analysis of the decree with a view to making improvements, will also be on the agenda. Emiliano criticised the minister's lack of institutional 'correctness' in relation to Tuesday's meeting. However, he also said he was open to an 'unprejudiced' negotiation and to withdrawing the legal challenge to the decree lodged by the Puglia Region and Taranto city council with the Lecce regional administrative court 'in the event of a positive outcome' to the talks.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto di Gioia Tauro

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto
di Gioia Tauro

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

di Arcangelo Badolati

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

di Salvatore De Maria

A Messina più grande nave da crociera costruita in Italia

A Messina più grande nave
da crociera costruita in Italia

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33