Thallium found in herbal tea at poisoned couple's home

Monza, December 5 - High levels of thallium have been found in an unlabelled herbal tea preparation sampled at the Nova Milanese (Monza) home of Alessio Palma and Maria Lina Pedon, who have been receiving hospital treatment for thallium poisoning since mid-November, sources said on Tuesday. The two octogenarians are the most recent cases of thallium poisoning within the family, with three dead and a total of five members receiving hospital treatment so far. The tests carried out at the Experimental Institute of Zooprophylaxis of Piedmont, Liguria and Val d'Aosta revealed excessive levels of thallium in a home-made herbal infusion the source of which is unknown. Police are investigating.