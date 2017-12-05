Genoa

Soccer: Rossi signs for Genoa (2)

Injury-dogged ex-Italy striker will start by Jan 3

Soccer: Rossi signs for Genoa (2)

Genoa, December 4 - Injury-dogged former Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi has signed for Genoa after passing a lengthy medical. "Bad luck has taken a lot from me but there has always been a desire and no one will take that away from me," Rossi said Tuesday. "Stop playing? Never". Rossi stressed that his last injury had been seven and a half months ago and he was "feeling fine and training great". The Serie A side said he will be be able to play after documents from the Spanish soccer federation arrive - at the latest on January 3. Rossi, 30, signed a contract tying him to Genoa until next June, with an option for one more season. Rossi's medical was so long because of the numerous ligament woes he has had. American-born Rossi last played for Celta Vigo last season and has been a free agent since June. His former clubs include Manchester United, Villarreal - where his goalscoring feats earned him the nickname 'Pepito' Fiorentina and Levante. He earned 30 Italy caps between 2008 and 2014, scoring seven times for his country.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto di Gioia Tauro

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto
di Gioia Tauro

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

di Arcangelo Badolati

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

di Salvatore De Maria

A Messina più grande nave da crociera costruita in Italia

A Messina più grande nave
da crociera costruita in Italia

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33