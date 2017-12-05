Soccer: Rossi signs for Genoa (2)

Genoa
05/12/2017
Genoa, December 4 - Injury-dogged former Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi has signed for Genoa after passing a lengthy medical. "Bad luck has taken a lot from me but there has always been a desire and no one will take that away from me," Rossi said Tuesday. "Stop playing? Never". Rossi stressed that his last injury had been seven and a half months ago and he was "feeling fine and training great". The Serie A side said he will be be able to play after documents from the Spanish soccer federation arrive - at the latest on January 3. Rossi, 30, signed a contract tying him to Genoa until next June, with an option for one more season. Rossi's medical was so long because of the numerous ligament woes he has had. American-born Rossi last played for Celta Vigo last season and has been a free agent since June. His former clubs include Manchester United, Villarreal - where his goalscoring feats earned him the nickname 'Pepito' Fiorentina and Levante. He earned 30 Italy caps between 2008 and 2014, scoring seven times for his country.
