Italian schoolkids good at reading - survey

Rome, December 5 - Italian school students' reading performance rose seven points in 2016 compared to 2011 and with 548 points was above the OECD (541) and EU (544) average, an Invalsi survey on fourth-year primary students said Tuesday. In general girls are better than boys in Italy and students in the north better than those in the south. The poorest students in Europe are French, with 511 points, and authorities there said they would try to improve matters with "a dictation a day".