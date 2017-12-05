Rome

Italian schoolkids good at reading - survey

Above EU and OECD average

Italian schoolkids good at reading - survey

Rome, December 5 - Italian school students' reading performance rose seven points in 2016 compared to 2011 and with 548 points was above the OECD (541) and EU (544) average, an Invalsi survey on fourth-year primary students said Tuesday. In general girls are better than boys in Italy and students in the north better than those in the south. The poorest students in Europe are French, with 511 points, and authorities there said they would try to improve matters with "a dictation a day".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto di Gioia Tauro

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto
di Gioia Tauro

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

di Arcangelo Badolati

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

di Salvatore De Maria

A Messina più grande nave da crociera costruita in Italia

A Messina più grande nave
da crociera costruita in Italia

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33