Concern over Jerusalem situation - Alfano (3)

Brussels, December 5 - Italy is "looking with great concern" at the uS intention to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday. "You can't retreat from the two-state solution," he said. Alfano said he had reiterated Italy's position on the two-state solution in bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. "We view with great concern all the facts and all the decisions which appear to contradict the path that the international community has taken for such a long time, too long, without seeing the finish line", Alfano said.