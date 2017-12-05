Mafia situation serious in Ostia - Bindi (5)

Rome

Rome, December 5 - The mafia is present in the Roman costal municipality of Ostia and the "situation is serious" there, the chair of the parliamentary anti-mafia commission, Rosy Bindi, said Tuesday. She said that Ostia itself was "not usual mafia territory but the mafias are strong and well-established there". But Bindi said "the State is now here, in the past it wasn't here much". She said the recent pubic attention on the Ostia mob scene had given "fresh impetus to the presence of the State". She said "this presence is now strong, determined, aware and is achieving important results". There has recently been a police clampdown in Ostia, whose council was dissolved for mafia infiltration two years ago, because of the resurgence of a clan turf war. Ostia has also hit the headlines after a member of the Spada clan headbutted and broke the nose of a RAI reporter asking him questions about the clan's alleged support for the far-right CasaPound group, which scored an unexpectedly high 9% in recent elections there. Rome Mayor Virgina Raggi said Tuesday "out with the mafia and solidarity to the new municipal director, Cinzia Esposito," who has received mafia threats.

