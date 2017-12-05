Mafia situation serious in Ostia - Bindi (4)

Rome, December 5 - The mafia is present in the Roman costal municipality of Ostia and the "situation is serious" there, the chair of the parliamentary anti-mafia commission, Rosy Bindi, said Tuesday. She said that Ostia itself was "not usual mafia territory but the mafias are strong and well-established there". There has recently been a police clampdown in Ostia, whose council was dissolved for mafia infiltration two years ago, because of the resurgence of a clan turf war. Ostia has also hit the headlines after a member of the Spada clan headbutted and broke the nose of a RAI reporter asking him questions about the clan's alleged support for the far-right CasaPound group, which scored an unexpectedly high 9% in recent elections there. Rome Mayor Virgina Raggi said Tuesday "out with the mafia and solidarity to the new municipal director, Cinzia Esposito," who has received mafia threats.