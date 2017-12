Man, 85, tied and beaten to get pension (2)

Cuneo, December 5 - Three people, two men and a woman, were arrested near Cuneo Tuesday for allegedly tying up, gagging and beating an 85-year-old pensioner to force him to hand over his pension over more than a decade. The men, 45 and 50, and the 55-year-old woman, have been charged with abduction and bodily harm. The violence went on for over 11 years, police said.