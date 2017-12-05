OK to care for disabled only at night - top court (3)

Rome, December 5 - The supreme Court of Cassation said Tuesday it was OK to care for ailing family members at night only. It ordered that a worker sacked by the Italo-French Sevel van-making company when it found out he was going home during the day to be reinstated. The court said that "the law on extraordinary leave for assisting a co-habiting family member with serious disability does not lay down a timetable for the assistance, and it's enough to be present at night".