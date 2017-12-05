Rome

OK to care for disabled only at night - top court (3)

Worked sacked by Sevel gets job back

OK to care for disabled only at night - top court (3)

Rome, December 5 - The supreme Court of Cassation said Tuesday it was OK to care for ailing family members at night only. It ordered that a worker sacked by the Italo-French Sevel van-making company when it found out he was going home during the day to be reinstated. The court said that "the law on extraordinary leave for assisting a co-habiting family member with serious disability does not lay down a timetable for the assistance, and it's enough to be present at night".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto di Gioia Tauro

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto
di Gioia Tauro

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

di Arcangelo Badolati

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

di Salvatore De Maria

A Messina più grande nave da crociera costruita in Italia

A Messina più grande nave
da crociera costruita in Italia

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33