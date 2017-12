Brexit post-truth, influencer in new Zingarelli

Rome, December 5 - Brexit, 'post-verità' (post-truth) and influencer are among the new entries in the 2018 edition of Italy's famed Zingarelli dictionary, celebrating its 100th anniversary next year, the Zanichelli publishing house said Monday. Other arrivals include hater, YouTuber, Black Friday, 'Spammare' (to spam), 'Alternanza scuola lavoro' (school job placement schemes) and a term made popular by ex-premier Matteo Renzi, 'gufismo', meaning "the attitude of those who wish others ill".