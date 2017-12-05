United States of Latina America if Che had won - brother

Florence
05/12/2017
Florence, December 5 - There would now be a United States of Latin America if Che Guevera had won, his brother said at a book presentation in Florence Tuesday. "If Che had won, today the latin American countries would all be free, independent, sovereign and Socialist states and there would be the United States of Latin America," said Juan Martin Guevara during the presentation to the press of his book, Che, My Brother.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria
di Arcangelo Badolati
Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania
di Salvatore De Maria
Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti
di Emanuele Cammaroto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online