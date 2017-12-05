Florence

United States of Latina America if Che had won - brother

Says at Florence book presentation

United States of Latina America if Che had won - brother

Florence, December 5 - There would now be a United States of Latin America if Che Guevera had won, his brother said at a book presentation in Florence Tuesday. "If Che had won, today the latin American countries would all be free, independent, sovereign and Socialist states and there would be the United States of Latin America," said Juan Martin Guevara during the presentation to the press of his book, Che, My Brother.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto di Gioia Tauro

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto
di Gioia Tauro

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

di Arcangelo Badolati

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

di Salvatore De Maria

A Messina più grande nave da crociera costruita in Italia

A Messina più grande nave
da crociera costruita in Italia

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33