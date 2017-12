Double killer 20-yr term upheld

Sassari, December 5 - A Sassari appeals court on Tuesday upheld a 20-year jail term for Paolo Enrico Pinna, a 19-year-old Sardinian man, for two murders committed in 2015, before he was 18. Pinna broke out of a borstal in August and was tracked down by Carabinieri police shortly after escaping from a jail for minors at Quartucciu, Cagliari. Pinna was found some 20km from Cagliari on a tractor he had stolen. In April Pinna was convicted of the murders of Gianluca Monni, 19, and Stefano Masala, 28, in Sardinian towns. On May 8, 2015, 19-year-old Monni from the town of Orune was killed while waiting for a bus to school. Masala, 28, went missing from the nearby town of Nule the day before Monni's killing and was never found.