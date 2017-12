Immigrant nabbed for 'persecuting' rightist pol

Rimini, December 5 - A 38-year-old regular immigrant who came from Morocco in 1994 has been arrested on suspicion of "persecuting" an Italian rightist politician, judicial sources said Tuesday. The man allegedly threatened Brothers of Italy member Gioenzo Renzi since November and threw a block of asphalt at his door on Saturday night, they said. The alleged persecution was due to Renzi's position against a local mosque near Rimini.