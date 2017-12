Gay group sex video blackmail priest suspended

Aversa, December 5 - A priest who was allegedly blackmailed by two young men who filmed a video of them having sex with him was suspended by his southern Italian diocese Tuesday. The Diocese of Aversa near Naples suspended the priest in Succivo near Caserta north of Naples after he filed a complaint for attempted extortion against Yevheniy Borysyuk, 20, and Mario Donadio, 22. The pair, who ahve been placed under house arrest, allegedly demanded 20,000 euros not to post the video.