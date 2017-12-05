Shelve MPS ex-bosses obstruction charges - prosecutor (3)

Milan

Milan, December 5 - Milan prosecutors on Tuesday asked to shelve charges of obstructing oversight bodies against former Monte dei Paschi di Siena president Alessandro Profumo and MPS's former CEO Fabrizio Viola. On October 24 Milan prosecutors opened the fresh probe against Profumo and Viola for allegedly hampering oversight activities in their previous capacities as respectively president and CEO of the troubled Tuscan lender. The pair are already under investigation for false accounting and share-rigging. On May 15 Milan prosecutors requested the indictment of Profumo and Viola, as well as the former chair of the council of auditors, Paolo Salvadori, on charges of false accounting and share-rigging. A Milan judge in April instructed prosecutors to try to indict Profumo and Viola after prosecutors had asked to shelve the case against the pair. Profumo and Viola said they were innocent of the charges. "I am sure my actions were correct," said Profumo. MPS, Italy's third-biggest and the world's oldest lender, has endured a string of probes and financial woes that forced the government to launch a precautionary recapitalisation to offset bad loans that helped place it last in a European Central Bank stress test in the summer of 2016. photo: Profumo (L) and Viola

