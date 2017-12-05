Doctors' notes much more often on a Monday - INPS

Rome
05/12/2017
Rome, December 5 - Social-security agency INPS said Tuesday that Italian workers' sick notes were sent in much more often on a Monday. It said that in 2016 29.6% of notes were sent in at the start of the week in the private sector (2.7 million cases) and 26.8% in the civil service (1.3 million cases). INPS said it received 12.6 million doctors notes for the private sector in 2016 and 6.3 million for the civil service. It said the number for the private sector was up 4.4% while it was effectively flat (down 0.03%) for the public sector.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria
di Arcangelo Badolati
Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania
di Salvatore De Maria
Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti
di Emanuele Cammaroto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online