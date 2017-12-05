Rome

Doctors' notes much more often on a Monday - INPS

29.6% in private sector, 26.8% in public

Doctors' notes much more often on a Monday - INPS

Rome, December 5 - Social-security agency INPS said Tuesday that Italian workers' sick notes were sent in much more often on a Monday. It said that in 2016 29.6% of notes were sent in at the start of the week in the private sector (2.7 million cases) and 26.8% in the civil service (1.3 million cases). INPS said it received 12.6 million doctors notes for the private sector in 2016 and 6.3 million for the civil service. It said the number for the private sector was up 4.4% while it was effectively flat (down 0.03%) for the public sector.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto di Gioia Tauro

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto
di Gioia Tauro

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

di Arcangelo Badolati

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

di Salvatore De Maria

A Messina più grande nave da crociera costruita in Italia

A Messina più grande nave
da crociera costruita in Italia

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33