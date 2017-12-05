Palermo

Riina daughter opens 'Uncle Totò' webshop (3)

Starting out with coffee capsules

Riina daughter opens 'Uncle Totò' webshop (3)

Palermo, December 5 - Totò Riina's daughter has opened a webshop selling wares celebrating the late Mafia boss of bosses and calling him 'Uncle' in Sicilian dialect. "There are two of us, Maria Concetta Riina and her husband Antonino Ciavarello," reads the site, zu-toto.scontrinoshop.com/about. "We want to sell some 'Zu Totò' brand products, we're starting with coffee capsules, we're doing this presale to get orders to get us going, seeing that they've seized everything from us without reason". It went on: "Thanks in anticipation for your faith, we are expecting large orders from you and then, in the time it takes to set up a firm, we will send you what you ordered. For further info: zutotodistribuzione@libero.it". On her Facebook pafge Maria Concetta Riina said "the lion is wounded but is not dead, it will soon rise up and keep fighting...as it has always done, always". Tony Ciavarello, her husband, is under house arrest in San Pancrazio in Puglia, serving six months for a fraud committed in 2009 at Termini Imerese near Palermo.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto di Gioia Tauro

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto
di Gioia Tauro

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

di Arcangelo Badolati

A Messina più grande nave da crociera costruita in Italia

A Messina più grande nave
da crociera costruita in Italia

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

di Salvatore De Maria

Msc aumenta del 36% i suoi scali a Messina

Msc aumenta del 36% i suoi scali a Messina

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33