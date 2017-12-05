Riina daughter opens 'Uncle Totò' webshop (3)

Palermo, December 5 - Totò Riina's daughter has opened a webshop selling wares celebrating the late Mafia boss of bosses and calling him 'Uncle' in Sicilian dialect. "There are two of us, Maria Concetta Riina and her husband Antonino Ciavarello," reads the site, zu-toto.scontrinoshop.com/about. "We want to sell some 'Zu Totò' brand products, we're starting with coffee capsules, we're doing this presale to get orders to get us going, seeing that they've seized everything from us without reason". It went on: "Thanks in anticipation for your faith, we are expecting large orders from you and then, in the time it takes to set up a firm, we will send you what you ordered. For further info: zutotodistribuzione@libero.it". On her Facebook pafge Maria Concetta Riina said "the lion is wounded but is not dead, it will soon rise up and keep fighting...as it has always done, always". Tony Ciavarello, her husband, is under house arrest in San Pancrazio in Puglia, serving six months for a fraud committed in 2009 at Termini Imerese near Palermo.