Mattarella recalls Thyssenkrupp victims (3)

Rome
05/12/2017
Rome, December 5 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday recalled the seven workers who died in a fire at Thyssenkrupp's Turin steel plant 10 years ago today. "Every workplace death is an irreparable loss for the whole of society," he said. "Accepting that you can die at work is a wound that cannot be healed". "Work constitutes the crux of the the pact of citizenship on which our republic is founded and is is a worker's right and a society's duty that safety norms be respected and applied".
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria
di Arcangelo Badolati
Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania
di Salvatore De Maria
Msc aumenta del 36% i suoi scali a Messina
di Lucio D'Amico
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online