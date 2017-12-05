Mattarella recalls Thyssenkrupp victims (3)

Rome, December 5 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday recalled the seven workers who died in a fire at Thyssenkrupp's Turin steel plant 10 years ago today. "Every workplace death is an irreparable loss for the whole of society," he said. "Accepting that you can die at work is a wound that cannot be healed". "Work constitutes the crux of the the pact of citizenship on which our republic is founded and is is a worker's right and a society's duty that safety norms be respected and applied".