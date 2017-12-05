Italy's effective retirement age below 63 - OECD (2)

Rome, December 5 - Italy is the OECD country where the "effective" retirement age for men is lowest compared to the normal retirement age, the organization said in a report on Tuesday. The Pensions at a Glance 2017 report said that early retirement options meant that the effective exit from the labour market was on average 4.4 years lower than the normal Italian retirement age for a State pension of 66.7 years - the biggest difference in the OECD. The OECD average gap between effective and standard retirement age is 0.8 years for men and 0.2 for women.