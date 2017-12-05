Casamonica crime family member nabbed (2)

Rome, December 5 - A member of Rome's notorious Casamonica crime family was arrested while going to Sunday Mass on the outskirts of the Italian capital, judicial sources said Tuesday. Guerino Casamonica, who had been on the run since June, was arrested while going into Capena church with his wife and children. He flew the coop after being sentenced to 11 years in jail by a Rome appeals court for kidnapping and bodily harm. Police tracked him down by following his family, judicial sources said.