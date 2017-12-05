Being humble means accepting humiliation like Christ - pope (2)

Vatican City, December 5 - Being humble means accepting humiliation like Christ, Pope Francis told a Mass in the Vatican Tuesday. In the life of a Christian, humility is an indispensable quality that is needed in order to allow the gifts of the Holy Spirit to grow, Francis said at St Martha's House, the Vatican hostel he lives in. Being humble does not mean being polite, he said. Instead, it means being able to accept humiliations, said the pontiff. "Humility without humiliation," he stressed, " is not humility." A humble man or a woman is one who is able to endure humiliations like Jesus whom the Pope described as "the great humiliated."