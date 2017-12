Former undersecretary Barracciu gets four-year term (2)

Cagliari, December 5 - Former culture undersecretary Francesca Barracciu, a member of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), was convicted of misappropriation of regional funds and handed a four-year jail term by a Cagliari court on Tuesday. The case stems from a probe into the use of funds for parties in the Sardinian regional assembly and spending for non-institutional purposes. Barracciu, a former MEP who served under ex-premier Matteo Renzi as undersecretary from February 2014 to November 2015, has also been suspended from public office for four years.