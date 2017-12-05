Woman cuts veins as home auctioned off (3)

Siena
05/12/2017
Siena, December 5 - A woman whose house was being auctioned off for the non-payment of a mortgage cut her veins at the Siena courtroom but was rushed to hospital and is not in a life-threatening condition. The woman has been disabled since a workplace accident in 2010, which made it impossible for her to meet the 500-euro-a-month payments on the house. Police are questioning her to establish the motive for the attempted suicide, though they said it appeared clear.
