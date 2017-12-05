Siena

Woman cuts veins as home auctioned off (3)

Disabled by work accident, unable to meet mortgage payments

Woman cuts veins as home auctioned off (3)

Siena, December 5 - A woman whose house was being auctioned off for the non-payment of a mortgage cut her veins at the Siena courtroom but was rushed to hospital and is not in a life-threatening condition. The woman has been disabled since a workplace accident in 2010, which made it impossible for her to meet the 500-euro-a-month payments on the house. Police are questioning her to establish the motive for the attempted suicide, though they said it appeared clear.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto di Gioia Tauro

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto
di Gioia Tauro

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

di Arcangelo Badolati

A Messina più grande nave da crociera costruita in Italia

A Messina più grande nave
da crociera costruita in Italia

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

di Salvatore De Maria

Msc aumenta del 36% i suoi scali a Messina

Msc aumenta del 36% i suoi scali a Messina

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33