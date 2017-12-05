Rome

M5S won't form alliances with anyone - Di Maio (2)

Premier candidate rubbishes media speculation

Rome, December 5 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday dismissed media speculation about the possibility of the anti-establishment group forming alliances to govern after the general election set to be held early in 2018. "Every day a journalist wakes up and he knows that he has to get on the back of the 5-Star Movement," Di Maio said on Facebook. "One day it is the League, another it's the red thing (party of the left). "To corroborate these theses, they use stories of meetings or false quotes not attributed to anyone. "The 5-Star Movement does not form alliances with anyone and it is not thinking about who to open up to or who to make agreements with".

