M5S, Free and Equal dismiss alliance speculation

Rome, December 5 - The new Free and Equal leftwing party led by Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) both dismissed the possibility of them reaching an agreement to govern ahead of a general election early next year. "The distance between us and the M5S is enormous. They have different ideas on many issues," said Roberto Speranza, a leading Free and Equal member, citing the scrapped Article 18 of the workers statute against unfair dismissal which his group wants brought back and the Ius soli bill to grant citizenship to the children of migrants born in Italy. "On the Ius soli (M5S premier candidate Luigi) Di Maio thinks in the same way was (anti-migrant League leader Matteo) Salvini," he told RAI radio. M5S premier candidate Luigi Di Maio ruled out alliances with any other party . "Every day a journalist wakes up and he knows that he has to get on the back of the 5-Star Movement," Di Maio said on Facebook. "One day it is the League, another it's the red thing (party of the left). "To corroborate these theses, they use stories of meetings or false quotes not attributed to anyone. "The 5-Star Movement does not form alliances with anyone and it is not thinking about who to open up to or who to make agreements with".