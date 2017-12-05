Enormous distance between us and M5S - Speranza (2)

Rome
05/12/2017
Rome, December 5 - Roberto Speranza, a leading member of the new Free and Equal left party, on Tuesday played down the possibility of it reaching an agreement to govern with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "The distance between us and the M5S is enormous. They have different ideas on many issues," said Speranza, citing the scrapped Article 18 of the workers statute against unfair dismissal which his group wants brought back and the Ius soli bill to grant citizenship to the children of migrants born in Italy. "On the Ius soli (M5S premier candidate Luigi) Di Maio thinks in the same way was (anti-migrant League leader Matteo) Salvini," he told RAI radio.
