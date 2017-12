Doctors among 33 arrested over social-security fraud (2)

Messina, December 5 - Carabinieri police on Tuesday executed arrest warrants for 33 people in the Sicilian provinces of Messina and Catania in relation to an alleged ring to defraud social-security agency INPS. The people arrested include doctors, lawyers and people working for tax-assistance cooperatives. They are accused of criminal association for corruption, fraud and providing falsified reports. Another 69 people have been notified they are under investigation in relation to the probe.