Italian growth strengthening - ISTAT (3)

Rome, December 5 - Italy's recovery is strengthening, ISTAT said in its monthly report on the economy on Tuesday. It said the recovery was being fueled by positive expectations about the labour market and rising investment levels. "In a favorable international environment, the Italian economy continues to strengthen supported by the capital accumulation process," the national statistics agency said. "The production activity remains positive in presence of a slowdown in services growth. "The labor market is stable while the downturn in labor productivity reflects the high level of employment that characterizes the economic recovery phase. "The leading indicator continues to show an upward pace, strengthening the short-term outlook".