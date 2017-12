Ex-wife, partner arrested for artisan's murder (2)

Genoa, December 5 - The ex-wife of a painter-and-decorator found dead with major head injuries on November 23 at Sestri Levante, near Genoa, has been arrested for alleged murder along with her current partner, sources said Tuesday. The woman, 35-year-old Brazilian national Gesonita Barbosa, allegedly ordered the killing that her new partner, 45-year-old Chiavari native Paolo Ginocchio, allegedly carried out. The pair were allegedly motivated by hatred.