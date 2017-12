Massive Mafia op nabs 25, woman headed Palermo clan

Palermo, December 5 - Over 200 Carabinieri police with dog units and two helicopters were executing 25 arrest warrants early on Tuesday in a big anti-Mafia operation in Palermo. They people arrested are suspected members of the San Lorenzo and Resuttana Mafia clans. They are accused of crimes including mafia association and extortion. A woman was allegedly at the helm of the Resuttana clan, according to the investigation that led to the operation. The woman, Maria Angela Di Trapani, is the daughter of a mobster and the wife of a well-known boss Salvino Madonia.