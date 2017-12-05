Rome

Brazil court orders electronic bracelet for Battisti (2)

Italy trying to have ex-terrorist extradited

Rome, December 5 - A Brazilian court has ruled that former Italian terrorist Cesare Battisti must wear an electronic bracelet so his movements can be monitored in relation to a tax-evasion case, local media reported. Italy is trying to have the 62-year-old extradited so he can serve two life terms for the four murders committed in the 'Years of Lead' of rightist and leftist terror. Battisti was arrested in October when he was stopped from entering Bolivia in a taxi, amid reports the Brazilian President Michel Temer had decided to lift his political-refugee status, granted by former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva in 2010. He was subsequently released, pending a ruling. Battisti, a former member of the Armed Proletarians for Communism (PAC) group, said he was not trying to flee.

