Lamborghini Urus SUV example of Italian teamwork, PM

Sant'Agata Bolognese (Bologna)
04/12/2017
Sant'Agata Bolognese (Bologna), December 4 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday praised the production of the Lamborghini Urus. In speaking at the presentation of the company's first SUV, Gentiloni stressed that the vehicle "is an example of an Italy that works together", adding that "at a more difficult time, the Renzi government, (former industry minister Federica) Guidi and the global shareholders of Lamborghini worked together with the unions". He added that this was how "you overcome difficult moments and move forward. This is a very important lesson of these years", that "the public and private spheres do not step on each other's toes. They strengthen each other."
