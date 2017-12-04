Burglar dies after fall from gutter

Trieste, December 4 - A burglar slipped and fell to his death from the gutter of a house in Trieste amid bitterly cold 'bora' gales Monday. The victim was named as a 30-year-old Montenegrin. Police found on his body two large screwdrivers of the kind used to force locks or break windows. They also found a large sum of money and valuables, probably rthe proceeds of a previous burglary.