Spread closes 3 down on 137 (2)

Rome, December 4 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed three points down on 137 points Monday, with the yield down 0.02% to 1.71%. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points earlier this year on EU populist fears.

