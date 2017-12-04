Soccer: Rossi set to sign for Genoa (2)

Genoa
04/12/2017
Genoa, December 4 - Injury-dogged former Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi was set to sign for Genoa Monday after passing a three-day medical. The Serie A side said he will be presented Tuesday once he signs after last-minute documents from Spain arrive. Rossi, 30, is set to sign a contract tying him to Genoa until next June, with an option for one more season. Rossi's medical was so long because of the numerous ligament woes he has had. American-born Rossi last played for Celta Vigo last season and has been a free agent since June. His former clubs include Manchester United, Villarreal - where his goalscoring feats earned him the nickname 'Pepito' Fiorentina and Levante. He earned 30 Italy caps between 2008 and 2014, scoring seven times for his country.
