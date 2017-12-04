Calenda calls on Puglia to drop ILVA appeal (4)

Milan

Milan, December 4 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda on Monday reiterated his call for Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano to withdraw the region's legal challenge to a decree modifying the environmental cleanup plan for the troubled ILVA steel plant in Taranto. "My invitation is the same as before - withdraw the appeal and let's open talks," Calenda said. "You can't call for the opening of talks when you move dialogue to the courts. "It is not correct". Calenda has said the challenge to the Puglia regional administrative court threatens a deal for new owners to take over ILVA and the associated environmental clean-up. Premier Paolo Gentiloni said later that "when there is capital ready to clean up the environment and save jobs, a great country finds the way to welcome and not to squander these resources," referring to the Italo-Indian ArcelorMittal consortium. The Taranto plant, Europe's largest steelworks, is undergoing a painful restructuring to revamp it and clean it up after years in which it was linked to high local cancer rates. The decree at the centre of the controversy was approved by the government at the end of September.

