Soccer: Foggia ex-VP nabbed for mafia (3)

Accountant Ruggiero Curci accused of tax-dodge scheme

Milan, December 4 - The former vice president of Serie B club Foggia has been arrested in a Milan mafia probe into tax dodging, police said Monday. Ruggiero Massimo Curci, an accountant who is currently Foggia honorary VP, is accused of orchestrating a "huge" tax-dodging and money laundering scheme, police said. He allegedly received some 600,000 euros in illegal gains from businessmen involved in the scheme, police said. Police said about a dozen people were involved in the illicit scheme. Until May Curci controlled 50% of Foggia and was its vice president. As well as being a top accountant, he is also the owner of a local TV station. Foggia FC issued a statement saying that Curci had no role in the club's management. It said his title, honorary vice president, was only a "symbolic" term used because of his past role.

