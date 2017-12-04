Bishop angered over nativity scene with migrant dinghy

Bologna
04/12/2017
Bologna, December 4 - A bishop has criticized the setting up of a nativity scene with a migrant dinghy in the middle of it in Castenaso near Bologna. "Nativity scenes are fine but leave the manger alone" Monsignor Ernesto Vecchi, auxiliary bishop emeritus of Bologna, said on the subject of a nativity scene in the small town near the Emilian capital. Castenaso mayor Stefano Sermenghi chose to put Baby Jesus and the Virgin Mary in a dinghy to draw greater attention to the plight of migrants and the need to help them. "The nucleus of a nativity scene," he added in an interview with the local edition of 'il Resto del Carlino, "calls for the child in swaddling clothing inside a manger and this must be fully complied with." The photo of this nativity scene will also be used by the Castenaso municipality as the background for Christmas postcards.
Le altre notizie
L'esordio in libreria di Tom Hanks
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria
di Arcangelo Badolati
Tragedia sull’autostrada, muore un 52enne
di Giovanni Petrungaro
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online