Rome

Boschi says will sue de Bortoli (3)

Will also sue other journos over Banca Etruria report

Boschi says will sue de Bortoli (3)

Rome, December 4 - Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi on Monday said she would sue journalist Ferruccio de Bortoli for saying in a book that she asked ex-Unicredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni to buy Banca Etruria, the troubled Tuscan lender her father was a director of in 2015. Boschi said she was "sorry" she felt she had to take the action against former Corriere della Sera editor de Bortoli, as well as other journalists she will name shortly. Boschi accused the opponents of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) of which she is a bigwig of "using the affair to attack me and the PD".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

A Messina più grande nave da crociera costruita in Italia

A Messina più grande nave
da crociera costruita in Italia

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

di Arcangelo Badolati

Rapina alla posta, arrestati due giovani reggini

Rapina alla posta, arrestati due giovani reggini

Allerta meteo su Calabria e Sicilia

Allerta meteo su Calabria e Sicilia

Tragedia sull’autostrada, muore un 52enne

Tragedia sull’autostrada, muore un 52enne

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33