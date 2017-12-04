Boschi says will sue de Bortoli (3)

Rome, December 4 - Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi on Monday said she would sue journalist Ferruccio de Bortoli for saying in a book that she asked ex-Unicredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni to buy Banca Etruria, the troubled Tuscan lender her father was a director of in 2015. Boschi said she was "sorry" she felt she had to take the action against former Corriere della Sera editor de Bortoli, as well as other journalists she will name shortly. Boschi accused the opponents of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) of which she is a bigwig of "using the affair to attack me and the PD".