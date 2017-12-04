Rome

Public admin employees to be fired for sexual harassment

Also for gifts over 150 euros

Public admin employees to be fired for sexual harassment

Rome, December 4 - A draft contract for State employees including civil servants and other public-sector workers calls for the firing of anyone who commits sexual harassment. First-time offenders will be suspended for six months but will be fired if the behavior is repeated within a year of the first incident. They will also be fired if they are found to have accepted gifts over 150 euros. photo: Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia

