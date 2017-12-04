2017 dryest year in Italy for 200 years - CNR (4)

Rome

Rome, December 4 - 2017 has been the dryest year in Italy since 1800, the National research Council (CNR) said Monday. It said rains have been more than 30% under the average of the 1971-200 reference period, "marking this year as the dryest from 1800 to today". It said "starting in December 2016, months of almost constant losses have been registered, except for January, September and November. "All the others showed a loss, in six cases well over 50%." "To find a similar year, you have to go back to 1945," the research council said. It also said 2017 has been the fourth hottest year on record, along with 2001, 2007 and 2016. The hottest years in Italy have been 2015, 2014 and 2003. Several Italian regions have declared drought emergencies this year and have rationed water. Some sources of the River Po have dried up and historic glaciers are now a fraction of what they once were. The drought has wreaked countless millions of euros in damage on agriculture.

